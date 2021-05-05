Coquitlam couple wins more than $1M with double lottery luck

Photo: BCLC

A Coquitlam couple has been left in shock after they won $1 million in two major lotteries in less than a year.

Liezl Panganiban and Edgar Ebreo had already raked in $500,000 on an Extra Lotto 6/49 draw back on Sept. 26, 2020.

But that didn’t stop Ebreo from swinging by the 7-Eleven on Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam to pick up a Set for Life ticket.

Taking the ticket home, the couple scratched together, revealing another improbable win of $675,000.

“When I saw the three cash symbols, I couldn't believe it, so I showed Edgar,” Panganiban said in a written statement.

“I started dancing,” added Ebreo.

Panganiban said she feels “blessed and very thankful.”

For her husband, Ebreo, the run of luck is still sinking in.

“It’s a special feeling,” he said, in a press release from the BC Lottery Corporation. “I can’t quite describe it.”

The couple is now planning a family trip close to home once travel restrictions are lifted. The money, they say, will be put toward paying off their mortgage, and down the line, a trip to Hawaii — their daughter’s favourite place to travel.