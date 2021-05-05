173325
BC  

Shooting incident in Surrey sends woman to hospital

Woman shot in Surrey

The Canadian Press - | Story: 332983

A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in Surrey Tuesday evening.

RCMP were called to an area near Fleetwood Park just before 9 p.m. for a report of a dropped 911 call, with further calls received about shots fired while officers were on the way.

Officers found the injured woman when they arrived at the scene, and a male suspect was taken into custody.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and investigators are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

