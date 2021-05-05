Shooting incident in Surrey now a homicide

Photo: CTV News

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m.

Homicide investigators have now taken over the case after the death of a woman injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Surrey.

A social media message from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the unnamed victim died in hospital.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to reports of shots fired in a residential neighbourhood of northeast Surrey just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located the victim and arrested a man a short distance away.

Police have not confirmed a motive for the attack.

It's the latest in a string of targeted shootings in Metro Vancouver in recent days, including separate daytime attacks outside busy shopping malls in Delta and Langley, but police have not linked any of the violent incidents.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in Surrey Tuesday evening.

RCMP were called to an area near Fleetwood Park just before 9 p.m. for a report of a dropped 911 call, with further calls received about shots fired while officers were on the way.

Officers found the injured woman when they arrived at the scene, and a male suspect was taken into custody.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and investigators are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.