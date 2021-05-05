Highway 3 still reduced to single lane after Tuesday night incident

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Traffic on Highway 3 near the Crowsnest Pass and Alberta borders remains down to single lane more than 15 hours after a vehicle incident Tuesday night.

Further updates are expected from DriveBC this afternoon.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 3 has been reduced to a single lane near the Crowsnest Pass since late Tuesday.

DriveBC reports the route was closed just before 11 p.m. due to a vehicle incident.

A single lane opened up overnight, but the highway is still down to single-lane, alternating traffic this morning.

The nature of the incident is not known at this time, but it is located between the CPR overhead bridge and the Alberta border, six kilometres west of the summit.