West Van police plead for witnesses after report of woman dragged into SUV

Photo: Mike Wakefield, North Shore News files

West Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help after a disturbing scene involving a woman being dragged into an SUV on the Lions Gate Bridge Saturday night.

At 10:53 p.m. Saturday, a witness called 911 to report seeing a woman in distress at the north end of the bridge with a dark-coloured SUV stopped nearby.

“He observed a man pulling a woman toward the vehicle by her hair. The female appeared to be in distress, and was crying. Once the female was seated inside the vehicle, the man got into the driver's seat and drove away,” a release from Const. Kevin Goodmurphy stated.

The SUV was last seen headed into West Vancouver. Police blanketed the area for a search but could not find anyone.

“We would really like to check on the well-being of this woman,” Goodmurphy said.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black Mercedes G-class SUV. The male driver was Asian with short, dark hair. He was wearing a white sweater and had a small bag over his shoulder, police say.

The woman is described as Asian, between 30 and 40 years old, with long dark hair and a slim build. She was wearing a long, dark green jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area around that time to check their dashcam footage.

“If anyone has information, please call us,” Goodmurphy said.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or make a report through Crime Stoppers' website.