Pregnant women now being prioritized for vaccination in B.C.

All pregnant women over the age of 16 are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a “priority population” in B.C.

"All Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to register and receive their vaccine as soon as they are eligible. Today, this includes people who are pregnant," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, in a statement.

"We have reviewed the data here in B.C. and this shows pregnant people experience severe illness from COVID-19 at a rate that is similar to people who are in their 50s. By prioritizing pregnant people today, we add another layer of protection for them, their babies and their communities."

To book a vaccine, pregnant women can:

* register at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated if they have not done so already,

* phone 1 833 838-2323 and identify as being pregnant. Online booking for pregnant people is not available.

"We are fortunate to have had the ability to track data across Canada to better understand the real impact of COVID-19 in pregnancy," said Dr. Deborah Money, BC Women's Hospital, Provincial Health Services Authority. "My hope is that knowing vaccines are safe and effective at any point in pregnancy will encourage those who are currently pregnant to take the opportunity to get vaccinated."

Registration is now open for all persons aged 18+ in British Columbia. People 50+ who have registered can expect to start receiving email and text notifications to book vaccine appointments beginning on the following days:

* Tuesday, May 4: 52+ (1969 or earlier)

* Thursday, May 6: 50+ (1971 or earlier)