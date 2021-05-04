BC announces 697 new coronavirus cases, including 65 in Interior Health region

Photo: Castanet Staff

The provincial government has announced 697 new coronavirus cases, including 65 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic started to 132,353, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 7,161 active cases of the virus in B.C.

There are 486 people hospitalized with the virus, 173 of whom are in intensive care.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,597.

There have now been 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

"The best way to reserve your vaccine dose is to register on the Get Vaccinated website or by calling 1 833 838-2323. Everyone 18 and older should ensure they do this right away,” the government said in a news release.

"With the additional vaccine supply now available, we are accelerating our vaccine delivery to people throughout the province to get vaccines into arms as soon as possible.”