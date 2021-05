Photo: Val Partrick/ file photo

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating a cougar attack west of Agassiz.

In a brief statement posted to social media, BCCOS said the attack happened in the Harrison Mills area. An adult woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked at her remote property this morning.

RCMP and paramedics also responded. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.