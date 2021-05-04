38 new Vancouver flights added to BCCDC COVID exposure list

Photo: YVR

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning airline passengers they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on numerous recent Vancouver flights.

Thirty-eight new flights have been added to the BCCDC's list of affected flights:

April 15, WestJet 706,Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 25-31)

April 15: United Airlines/Air Canada 5689/4254, San Francisco to Vancouver) (Rows not reported)

April 17: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver (Rows 20-30, 34-40 and unknown)

April 18: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 14-20)

April 18: Air Canada 234, Vancouver to Edmonton (Rows not reported)

April 19, Flair 8861, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 2-7)

April 19, Alaska Airlines 3316, Seattle to Vancouver (Rows 6-10)

April 19: Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 1-5)

April 20, Air Canada 225, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 19-25)

April 20: Air Canada 116, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 15-21)

April 21, Air Canada 215, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 25-31)

April 21, Air Canada 116, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 24-30)

April 21, Air Canada/Jazz 8079, Vancouver to Victoria (Rows 3-9)

April 21, Air Canada/Jazz 8261, Vancouver to Nanaimo (Rows 7-13)

April 21, WestJet 115, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 8-14)

April 22, WestJet 136, Vancouver to Calgary (Rows 1-5)

April 22, Lufthansa 492, Frankfurt to Vancouver (Rows not reported)

April 23, WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows not reported)

April 23, WestJet 711, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows not reported)

April 24, American Airlines 2263, Dallas to Vancouver (Rows 10-16)

April 24, Air Canada 212, Vancouver to Calgary (Rows 14-20)

April 24, Air Canada/Jazz 8182, Fort St. John to Vancouver (Rows 2-8)

April 24, Air Canada/Jazz 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna (Rows 6-12)

April 24, Air Canada/Jazz 8543, Regina to Vancouver (Rows 14-20)

April 25, Pacific Coastal Airlines 8P458, Trail to Vancouver (Rows not reported)

April 25, Flair 8102, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 13-19)

April 25, WestJet112, Vancouver to Calgary (Rows 9-15)

April 26: Air Canada 202, Vancouver to Calgary (Rows 12-16)

April 26, Air Canada/Jazz 8245, Terrace to Vancouver (Rows 1-7)

April 27: Canadian North Airlines 5T1541, Terrace to Vancouver (Rows not reported)

April 27: WestJet 126, Vancouver to Calgary (Rows 12-18)

April 28: Air Canada 215, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 12-20)

April 28: WestJet 129, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 20-26)

April 29: Air Canada 123, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 41-46)

April 29: Air Canada/Jazz8618, Vancouver to Winnipeg (Rows 19-25)

April 29: Air Canada 225, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 14-20)

April 29: WestJet 139, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 9-15)

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the public health agency's website for updates about flights identified for the risk of exposure.

Currently, the Government of Canada states that you should avoid all travel outside of the country until further notice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a global travel advisory, the government notes that "This advisory overrides other risk levels on this page, with the exception of any risk levels for countries or regions where we advise to avoid all travel."