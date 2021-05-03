BC announces 2,174 new coronavirus cases, including 106 in IH region

The provincial government has announced 2,174 new coronavirus cases, including 106 in the Interior Health region, in the past three days.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 131,656, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 7,327 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

Friday/Saturday — 838 new cases

Saturday/Sunday — 671 new cases

Sunday/Monday — 668 new cases

Both active cases and new daily cases have been gradually trending down for the past week. Hospitalizations, however, have continued to stay "way too high," according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

There are 474 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 176 of whom are in the ICU.

There were 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, bringing the province's toll to 1,596. All the deaths occurred in people over the age of 70, with the exception of one, who was in his 50s.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says with a surge in vaccine supply on its way to B.C., the government is “looking at” speeding up second doses for the public from the previous extended four-month interval. A million doses of Pfizer is expected to arrive in May alone.