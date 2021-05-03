Surge of vaccine doses coming to BC, all adults urged to register

Photo: CTV News

With a large surge of vaccine doses on their way to B.C., the provincial government is urging all adults to register to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier John Horgan says they are expecting to receive a million doses of Pfizer this month, so he is reaching out to community leaders to help get everyone vaccinated.

"Community leaders have played a critical role in spreading awareness about health guidelines and the vaccination roll out. With the influx of new vaccines, we once again will seek their guidance to make our program accessible and inform actions to better reach and register all British Columbians,” Horgan said in a news release.

The premier will be meeting virtually this week with dozens of community leaders — including mayors, youth, non-profits, business leaders, academics, social media influencers, and faith leaders — to enlist their support in encouraging community members to register for vaccination.

"High case counts in the Lower Mainland and stretched intensive care units are putting incredible pressure on our health-care workers," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "All of the vaccines are safe and effective, and everyone aged 18 and older can register to receive one. We encourage everyone to register today and book an appointment to receive a shot at the first opportunity."

More than 274,000 of Health Canada-approved doses are expected to be delivered this week to health authorities throughout B.C. - for a total of 1,236,570 over the month of May.

"We are at a crucial time in our pandemic, and I urge every adult in B.C. to register for a vaccine today, so they're ready to get their vaccine right away," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer. "As more vaccines become available in the coming weeks, this will be the fastest way to get your time booked and your vaccine. Being immunized is the best way to protect ourselves, and our communities and put this pandemic behind us."

As of May 3, 2021, more than 1.8 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose. More than 2.1 million British Columbians have registered since the system launched on April 6.

People can register for a vaccine in one of three ways:

24-7, online: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html

by phone through a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Pacific time), toll-free, at 1 833 838-2323

in person at the nearest Service BC location

Once people are registered, they will get an email or text notification inviting them to book their vaccine appointment as soon as it's their turn.