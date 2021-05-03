Richmond RCMP release facial reconstruction sketch of man found dead in Fraser River

Photo: RCMP

Richmond RCMP are making an appeal for information regarding a cold case involving a decomposed body that washed up in 2004.

According to police, on the morning of July 8, 2004, they received a report of a body washing up on the shores of the Fraser River near Rice Mill Road – close to the north end of the Massey Tunnel.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still under investigation.

The body is described as: a Caucasian male, 35 to 50 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build. The deceased was wearing blue jeans, black boxer shorts, and a fanny pack.

Given the advanced state of decomposition, investigators believe the man was in the river for some time.

And as July is typically high-water season for the Fraser River, it is quite possible that he entered the water some distance upstream from where he was later discovered.

Investigators with the Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit have released a forensic facial reconstruction sketch in the hope someone may help to identify the man.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2004-26596. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.