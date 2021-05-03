Staff walk out at Richmond quarantine hotel

Photo: Glacier Media

Thirty-two workers at a federal COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond have gone on strike Monday morning in protest over “mass firings” and “wage rollbacks.”

The Pacific Gateway employees, according to their union – Unite Here Local 40 – walked out at 5 a.m.

The Cessna Drive hotel, close to YVR, has been used by the federal government for the last year or so to quarantine passengers arriving at the airport.

According to the union, the hotel has already terminated 103 workers, 42 of them this weekend, with nearly two-thirds of those fired being women.

Many of them had been working at the hotel for decades and had been on temporary leave since the start of the pandemic.

The union has told how workers were displaced when the federal government took over the hotel last year under a quarantine order and brought in the Red Cross to perform their duties.

According to the union, the federal government has extended its contract several times and has “looked the other way as hard-hit workers, many of them women from the South Asian and Chinese communities, pay the price.”

One of the workers laid off on the weekend was Pardeep Thandi, a room attendant who served the hotel for 27 years.

“Prime Minster Trudeau, I was fired this past weekend after 27 years of service. Is this what you call a feminist recovery?" Thandi said in a news release.

“I have three girls - one in Grade 5, one in high school, and another in college. I raised them on this job.

“That's why I'm on the picket line today with women like me. We're not going to give up on everything we worked so hard for.”

The union said hotel management is using the COVID-19 crisis to propose permanent changes to “undermine job security and make the work more precarious."

Glacier Media has reached out to the Pacific Gateway Hotel for comment.