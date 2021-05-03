Extinction Rebellion protesters plan to shut down Lions Gate Bridge today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Flickr/Adam

A group of demonstrators calling on the B.C. government to take urgent action on the climate emergency are entering into a third consecutive day of action Monday, and will again target a major Vancouver bridge.

Members of Extinction Rebellion’s Vancouver will spend number three of five days of its "Spring Rebellion" looking to disrupt vehicle movement between downtown and the North Shore as the group plans to shut down the Lions Gate Bridge to "say no to fossil fuel exports in waters of the Salish Sea, and to demand a Citizens' Assembly on climate and ecological justice."

The group is planning to assemble at noon in Vancouver's Devonian Harbour Park to begin the walk into Stanley Park and onto the Lions Gate Bridge.

The "Spring Rebellion" protests began Saturday when Extinction Rebellion Vancouver met up at the plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for a brief rally before demonstrators gathered around a massive pink boat placed in the middle of the Granville and Georgia intersection, emblazoned with the phrase "Tell the truth."

“At its peak, a group of 150 people blocked the intersection of Granville and Georgia Streets,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

In total, five adults ranging in age from 22 to 65 refused to leave and were arrested for mischief and intimidation to block a roadway, "after hours of attempted negotiation," police said.

On Sunday, Extinction Rebellion Vancouver demonstrators marched from the Vancouver Art Gallery to the north end of the Granville Street Bridge where around 75 people gathered with banners, signs and music. They set up and stayed there for several hours. Activities included dancing and speaking with pedestrians crossing the bridge.

Vancouver Police watched on with a sizeable group of officers at the protest or blocking entrances on the bridge.

After the group refused to leave, police arrested eight people.

"The protest was peaceful and the majority of the people left the bridge," the Vancouver Police Department states in a press release. "Police were forced to arrest the remaining eight people for mischief and intimidation for blocking a roadway after several verbal warnings were given."