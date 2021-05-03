Police arrest man after woman shot multiple times in Burnaby

RCMP investigators have arrested a Burnaby man in relation to a shooting that occurred early Sunday in which a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Burnaby frontline officers responded to a report of shots being fired around 4:10 a.m. in the area of Dubois Street near Joffre Avenue, east of Boundary Road and south of Imperial and Central Park in Burnaby.

Once on scene, officers located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime Section has taken conduct of the investigation. Cpl. Brett Cunningham says the woman is 25 years old and from Surrey and knew the suspect who was arrested, a 43-year-old Burnaby man.

Cunningham could not say if the suspect lived where the shooting took place and it was unclear why the woman was on Dubois Street.

“Although this investigation is in its early stages, the initial information gathered by officers suggests this was a targeted shooting,” said a Burnaby RCMP news release. “There is no indication of any on-going threat to the public as a result of this incident.”

On scene, police had covered up the licence plate of a white Toyota Camry as they investigated.

Police will be in the area canvassing the neighbourhood for information and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Burnaby RCMP non-emergency line at 604-646-9999 or if you would rather stay anonymous you can submit your information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.