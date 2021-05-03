Vancouver's Celebration of Light cancelled for second year by pandemic

Photo: Celebration of Light

Despite optimism from B.C.'s top doctor and government that this summer will be closer to "normal," as more residents receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, one hallmark of a Vancouver summer will have to wait yet another year.

On Monday, the Vancouver Fireworks Festival society announced that the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks display will not be taking place in 2021.

“We understand the impact this decision will have on participating teams, the musicians and performers, our exhibitors, partners, sponsors and guests, but it’s simply not feasible this year to deliver the event in a safe manner,” said Michael McKnight, co-chair of the festival society, in a media release.

However, the Celebration of Light has set the dates for its 30th season the following year and will take place July 23, 27, and 30, 2022.

Organizers say the "event will return bigger than ever" next year.

The 2020 Honda Celebration of Light was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"To the people of British Columbia, we urge you to stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to uniting with you and looking skyward together in 2022," add organizers.