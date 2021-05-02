BC-wide warrant for wanted man

Photo: Crime Stoppers

RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 35-year-old Dillon Roberts Sams.

Sams has brown hair and green eyes and is five feet 10 inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He is wanted on possession for the purpose of trafficking, and a firearms offence.

"This guy is a frequent flyer. We would like to see him arrested. If you know where he is and he gets arrested we will pay a reward. You remain anonymous," Crime Stoppers posted on their Facebook page.

If you have any information on Sams whereabouts you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)