Climate protestors block Granville Street Bridge for several hours

Photo: Brendan Kergin Around two dozen police were on hand at the protest site, mostly watching the activities, while others manned vehicles or blocked bridge entrances.

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver held its second day of protest today, blocking the Granville Street Bridge.

The group marched from the Vancouver Art Gallery to the north end of the bridge, where around 100 people gathered with banners, signs and music. There they set up and stayed put for several hours. Activities included dancing and speaking with pedestrians crossing the bridge.

Police watched on with a sizeable group of officers at the protest or blocking entrances on the bridge. As traffic was blocked at either end of the Granville Street Bridge congestion occurred elsewhere, notably the Cambie Street Bridge.

This was the second day of similar protests. Yesterday the group blocked the intersection of Granville and Georgia; at the end five people were arrested. Vancouver Police said they arrested eight people today who refused to leave the bridge at the end of the protest.

“A group of 30 to 40 protesters marched the streets of Downtown Vancouver towards Granville Bridge Sunday afternoon” says Constable Tania Visintin, VPD. “They remained on the bridge for several hours disrupting traffic flow.”

Police called the protest peaceful and the majority of the people left the bridge, with the exception of the eight who were arrested for mischief and intimidation.

It is expected those arrested will be released pending a later court date.