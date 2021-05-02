UVic study is seeking seniors who are willing to give exercise a try

Photo: File photo Pickleball is one way seniors in the Okanagan stay in shape.

A research study out of the University of Victoria is looking for seniors from across Canada who are willing to start exercising.

The executive function improvement training study is being led by University of Victoria neuropsychologist Mauricio Garcia-Barrera and a team of graduate students, who are looking at the impact that exercise has on mood and other brain functions of seniors.

“Physical exercise is becoming a very strong candidate to be the top prescribed activity to help the ageing brain remain healthy longer,” Garcia-Barrera said.

“We already know that some brain capacities decline with ageing and we know there is a lot of individual variability, given factors such as stress, chronic health issues, genetics and lifestyle, all of which can have a differential impact. Our research results will demonstrate whether exercise does improve executive function in older adults.”

Garcia-Barrera is looking for people 65 and older from across Canada to participate in the eFIT study from the comfort of their own homes. Candidates for the study should not be currently regularly exercising.

Participants will engage in an eight-week program that includes guided strength workouts created and led by kinesiologists, with additional aerobic activities that participants can choose from, like biking or tennis.

Participants will be require to meet the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines of moderate activity for at least 150 minutes per week.

More information on the study can be found here. Those interested in participating can reach out to the researchers at [email protected].