Police investigate burned-out vehicle in Burnaby for link to Delta killing

Photo: Shane MacKichan This vehicle was found on fire in the 3700 block of Portland Street in Burnaby.

Police are investigating a burned-out vehicle found in a Burnaby alley Saturday for a possible connection to a brazen killing in North Delta earlier in the day.

The vehicle was found on fire in the 3700 block of Portland Street, just east of Boundary Road.

A similar vehicle was captured on video earlier in the day picking up a suspect in the killing of one person Saturday in the parking lot of the Scottsdale Centre mall in North Delta.

DPD released an update on the investigation just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, unfortunately the victim in this incident did pass away,” said Insp. Guy Leeson, head of Investigative Services at Delta Police.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name, or other identifying information as next of kin notifications are still ongoing.

DPD said they are aware of speculation regarding this vehicle and that it may be linked to this incident, however, DPD say that is not something that they can comment on at this time.

DPD initially received reports of shots fired at 4:55 p.m. near the Shell gas station at 72nd Ave. and 120th St.

Police are asking anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police, and was a witness, has dashcam or CCTV video, to call police at 604-946-4411.

“This shooting took place in a very public manner, and we are very much aware of the possible risk to innocent bystanders,” added Leeson. “Fortunately it doesn’t appear there was anyone else injured during this incident, but we ask those who might have any information to contact police.”

– with files from Ian Jacques, Delta Optimist