Person shot and killed in Delta parking lot was a corrections officer

Photo: The Canadian Press A tarp covers the windshield of a vehicle that crashed after a fatal shooting near a busy shopping centre, in Delta on Saturday.

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m.

A provincial corrections officer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Delta Saturday.

Delta Police say they are considering the daylight shooting outside the Scottsdale Centre mall Saturday to be targeted based on behaviour by the suspects, but the motive is not known.

They say investigators are looking at all angles, including that it was a case of mistaken identity, that it related to the man's personal life or that it was linked to his occupation.

Police say they are in contact with other law enforcement partners about possible links to other incidents in Metro Vancouver, but they have not determined if it is linked to gang conflict.

No arrests have been made, but a suspect vehicle linked to the shooting was discovered burned in Burnaby on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Bikramdeep Randhawa of Surrey.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, as they now start to deal with their loss," Insp. Guy Leeson says in the statement.

Some shoppers at the mall were on lockdown for more than two hours while investigators collected evidence at the scene Saturday.

A large portion of the parking lot was cordoned off by police tape overnight and the police department thanks drivers for their patience after releasing the crime scene Sunday.

ORIGINAL: 7:55 a.m.

Police in Delta say one person has been shot and killed following an incident near a shopping centre on Saturday.

Investigators say they believe the shooting in the Scottsdale Centre parking lot was targeted, but they say the public nature of the shooting is concerning.

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, unfortunately the victim in this incident did pass away,” said Inspector Guy Leeson, head of Investigative Services at Delta Police.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show a person with a gun in the parking lot jumping in a dark-coloured SUV and leaving the scene.

A Delta resident says he was on lock down in a Walmart for more than two hours Saturday following the shooting.

Sujay Nazareth says he and his mother were in the check-out line when the lockdown was announced and officers entered the store looking for witnesses.

He spoke with other shoppers who heard gun shots and says there were several eye witnesses.

He says Walmart distributed water bottles to shoppers while they waited.

Nazareth, who lives a few minutes away, says the violence near his home was unnerving.

"It was really, really surreal," he says.