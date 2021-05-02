One person shot and killed in Delta parking lot, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press A tarp covers the windshield of a vehicle that crashed after a fatal shooting near a busy shopping centre, in Delta on Saturday.

Police in Delta say one person has been shot and killed following an incident near a shopping centre on Saturday.

Investigators say they believe the shooting in the Scottsdale Centre parking lot was targeted, but they say the public nature of the shooting is concerning.

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, unfortunately the victim in this incident did pass away,” said Inspector Guy Leeson, head of Investigative Services at Delta Police.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show a person with a gun in the parking lot jumping in a dark-coloured SUV and leaving the scene.

A Delta resident says he was on lock down in a Walmart for more than two hours Saturday following the shooting.

Sujay Nazareth says he and his mother were in the check-out line when the lockdown was announced and officers entered the store looking for witnesses.

He spoke with other shoppers who heard gun shots and says there were several eye witnesses.

He says Walmart distributed water bottles to shoppers while they waited.

Nazareth, who lives a few minutes away, says the violence near his home was unnerving.

"It was really, really surreal," he says.