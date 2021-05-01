Missing woman case now a homicide investigation after body found in Hope

Photo: IHIT Trina Hunt

The search for a missing Port Moody woman has come to a tragic end.

Saturday afternoon, police confirmed that human remains found in Hope on March 29 were those of 48-year-old Trina Hunt.

Hunt had been missing since Jan. 18, after she was last seen at her Port Moody home in the early morning hours.

Over the past three and a half months, the search for Hunt has continued, and a Facebook page dedicated to her disappearance has more than 7,700 members.

On March 29, human remains were found in Hope, south of Silver Creek. At the time, police said they were working to identify the remains and notify next of kin.

Now, the Integrated Homicide Investigation says it was Hunt's body that was found on March 29, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Earlier in her disappearance, IHIT declined to take on Hunt's case, citing a lack of evidence of foul play.

Back in February, Port Moody RCMP said they had used RCMP Air Services, Coquitlam Search and Rescue, the Vancouver Police Marine Unit and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service in their search for Hunt, while examining a “massive amount of recovered CCTV footage, tips from the public, and numerous in-person interviews.”

Police have not said if they've identified any suspects in Hunt's death.

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, there will be no further details provided at this time," IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said in a statement.