Tree poaching in North Cowichan prompts increased patrols

North Cowichan has stepped up patrols in the municipality’s forest reserve in response to an increase in tree poaching in recent months.

Shaun Mason, North Cowichan’s municipal ­forester, said it’s not uncommon to find a felled tree on occasion in the 5,000-hectare municipal ­forest reserve, but the illegal activity ramped up this year. In February, they found at least 50 trees had been cut down in the Mount Sicker area.

“It was a hard-hit area, which is why it was a particular concern to us. We’d never seen something like that,” Mason said.

The more the foresters looked for stolen trees, the more they found, he said. “They were extremely crafty in hiding it in that area.”

The municipality is considering increasing the $200 fine for removing forest products, Mason said, and anyone caught stealing trees could be hit with fines for other violations, such as trespassing.

Mayor Al Siebring said he’s frustrated with those stealing valuable trees that belong to North Cowichan. “It’s like going into somebody’s garden and stealing their carrots, except this is worth a lot more money. It’s trespassing. Stop it. Just stop,” he said.

Adding to his frustration is the fact that the municipality is in the middle of a review to decide whether to log in the area or preserve the forest.

“We’re not engaging in an active logging program right now, and now somebody is coming along and taking our trees down. It’s pretty frustrating,” Siebring said.

Mason increased patrols in the forest reserve from roughly weekly visits to seven days a week and concentrated the monitoring on affected areas, as well as adding and replacing worn-out signs warning against illegally cutting down trees. Those efforts appeared to curb thefts, he said, but new sites have been discovered more recently.

Last week, Maple Bay resident Larry Pynn found two stumps of western red cedars in an area of the forest reserve near Stoney Hill, as well as what looked like ATV tracks nearby leading to a road.

He reported the discovery to the municipality and later explored more of the forest to see if it was happening elsewhere. Pynn, a former environmental reporter for the Vancouver Sun, found several other sites with cutting involved western red cedars and Douglas firs. The firs appeared to have been taken for ­firewood, while both Pynn and Mason suspect the poaching of cedars may be related to surging ­lumber prices.

“I’m really hoping that we can take maybe stronger steps to combat this,” said Pynn, who would like to see increased fines for poaching trees, stronger language on signs that tell the ­public to call police if they see a tree poacher, and a reward system for information that leads to finding the people responsible.

Mason said the municipality is exploring many options to deter tree poaching, including increasing the fine and using video surveillance.