B.C. had 740 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There were 740 new cases of COVID-19 discovered in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, the lowest single day case count the province has seen since March 24. Of the new cases, 92 came from the Interior.

To date, 129,482 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 7,886 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 110 since Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight, and there are 511 people being treated in hospital. Of these, 174 are being treated in ICU.

Four more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, for a total of 1,581.

There are 644 active cases of the virus in the Interior, up by 22 since Thursday. Of these, 35 people are hospitalized, 19 of whom are in ICU. To date, 131 Interior residents have died from the virus.

Another 11,727 people are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

There were 37,347 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,786,722 doses administered so far. Of these, 90,642 have been second doses. Nearly 40 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now been vaccinated.

People 58 and older can now book their vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout, but the province plans to expand that to those 50 and older by next Thursday.

Earlier this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the vaccination rollout should begin speeding up significantly beginning next week, as the vaccine supply is expected to increase.