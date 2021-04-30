RCMP will notify the public when a travel road check is active in BC

Photo: Vancouver Is Awesome

The RCMP says it will be notifying the public when a road check for non-essential travel is active in B.C. and expect to be taking an educational approach while screening motorists, with the expectation that most residents will comply with the travel ban.

Chief Superintendent Dave Attfield issued that statement hours after solicitor general Mike Farworth authorized police to conduct road checks, and more than a week after the National Police Federation raised concerns over police involvement, saying such enforcement would put officers at greater risk and further stretch limited resources.

Farnworth unveiled more details on the travel ban Friday, including the fact road checks will only be conducted to limit travel within certain regions of the province, and will not keep travellers from other provinces out.

Attfield stressed the emphasis for police will be on educating the public about the order.

"(We will be) identifying whether or not the purpose for travel is essential as listed in the order, and providing every opportunity for travellers to turn around voluntarily," said Attfield.

"It is anticipated that the vast majority of travellers will voluntarily comply, minimizing the need for enforcement."

Such enforcement, Farnworth outlined earlier in the day, could include a $575 fine for breaking the health order.

Attfield says the RCMP is in the process of determining where checks will be conducted, but stressed random checks of vehicles or people will not be conducted as part of the road checks.

"Enforcement will only occur at the designated road check locations on highways 1, 3, 5 and 99 near to the boundaries between the combined Coastal and Fraser Health regions and the combined Northern and Interior Health regions.

"When a road check is active, a notification will also been made on the BC RCMP website and social media channels."

Signs will also be placed well enough ahead of the road check to give motorists an opportunity to safely turn around if the purpose of their travel is not essential.

Attfield also indicated all checks will be conducted by a dedicated team, and will not impact police service in communities the RCMP serve.

"In preparation for the upcoming checks we would ask the public review the restrictions and provisions that the provincial government has issued, and to avoid non-essential travel between the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and Northern/Interior regions."