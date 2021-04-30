All British Columbians 50+ can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning next week

Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health

British Columbians who’ve reached the half-century mark will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning next week.

The Ministry of Health revealed Friday that people 50 and up can expect email or text notifications imminently, albeit on a staggered basis depending on the year they were born:

· Friday, April 30: 56 and up (1965 or earlier)

· Sunday, May 2: 54 and up (1967 or earlier)

· Tuesday, May 4: 52 and up (1969 or earlier)

· Thursday, May 6: 50 and up (1971 or earlier)

Eligible British Columbians must first register for a vaccination online by visiting https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html.

Once registered, they will receive a notification once they are eligible for a booking.

Residents can also book in person at a Service BC location or else phone the new provincial call centre at 1-833-838-2323.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,659,079 British Columbians — or 39% of the eligible population of 4.3 million people — have received at least one dose, while 90,296 have received second doses.

With more than 4.5 million doses due to arrive in B.C. by the end of June, health officials will be ramping up second doses for British Columbians.