Struggling to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? This social media account can help

A social media account is sharing information on when people can book the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine or when a drop-in clinic will open in their area.

Struggling to book a vaccine appointment?

People across Canada have shared their frustration on social media after struggling to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at pharmacies or find out when drop-in clinics would open in their neighbourhoods.

In response, a group of volunteers called Vaccine Hunters Canada launched a website in March to help eligible Canadians book vaccine appointments as soon as possible.

To find information on your area, enter the name of the account into the Twitter search bar followed by your city or the first three letters of your postal code.

In Twitter's search bar, if you type from:@vaxhunterscan followed by a space and then your city or the first 3 letters of the postal code, you’ll get the most up to date info we have. Bookmark and refresh regularly! — Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) April 28, 2021

For people living in B.C., a different group has launched a Twitter account exclusively for people in the province called Vaccine Hunters BC. The group says it is not affiliated with Vaccine Hunters Canada. It does not have a website.

Vaccine Hunters BC shares when pharmacies will have available appointments for AstraZeneca shots as well as drop-in clinic information. The account also retweets information from people who find drop-in clinics.