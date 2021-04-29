Pfizer vaccine delivery to B.C. expected to double next week

Photo: The Canadian Press

With a ramp of vaccine delivery to British Columbia expected over the next few weeks, along with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province will “be in a different space” with vaccine availability soon.

The Pfizer vaccine has long been the province's most supplied COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for about 68 per cent of the vaccines administered to British Columbians so far. This week, B.C. received 138,060 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but that number is expected to double next week.

“I believe that we are going to be in a different space hopefully when the Pfizer starts arriving on Monday, where we will have enough vaccine to really accelerate those clinics,” Dr. Henry said Thursday.

“As things speed up in the next few weeks, [the vaccine roll-out] will go down in age very quickly.”

She noted that at this pace, every adult in B.C. will be offered a vaccine by mid-June.

As of Thursday, British Columbians 58 and older are eligible to book their vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout, while another 200,000 “extremely clinically vulnerable” people are also eligible. Health Minister Dix said by May 6, everyone 50 and older will be able to book their appointment.

Those 30 and older are eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine from local pharmacies, but it could be hard to find any left.

About 180,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered through pharmacies across the province, but with about 10,000 doses left, Dr. Henry said she doesn't know when more will arrive.

“We don't have any indication that we're going to be receiving more [AztraZeneca vaccine] in the short term,” she said. “For people who've received it already we do have guarantees that we will get some of it to be able to provide second doses for everybody who needs one.”

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada last month, is expected to begin arriving in B.C. next week. Dr. Henry said she'll have more information on where those vaccines will be used early next week.

The worker rollout of vaccines, which was previously delayed, will continue over the next few weeks, targeting police officers, firefighters and teachers. While some of these workers have been vaccinated already, in hot spot areas like Surrey, Dr. Henry said all of the people in these professions should be vaccinated by mid-May, regardless of their age. She hinted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be used for other frontline workers as well.

The Central Okanagan school district announced Thursday that local teachers are now eligible.

Add Dix said that 25 mostly rural local health areas in the province have had more than 50 per cent of their populations vaccinated, through the “whole community vaccination” approach. These regions include Revelstoke, Windermere, Prince Rupert and Whistler.

Thursday, Interior Health said 275,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region. This makes up about 15.7 per cent of all the doses administered in the province.