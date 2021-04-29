More than 35% of the BC Interior has received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: CTV News

Interior Health has passed a major vaccine milestone.

The health authority says they have administered 275,000 vaccines since the program began back on December 22.

“Interior Health’s immunization campaign is running at full speed and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “We have immunized more than 35 per cent of people living in the Interior region and every dose brings us closer to wide-spread immunization in IH. This is our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a co-ordinated effort between Interior Health, the First Nations Health Authority, First Nations communities, municipalities and regional districts. Together we have administered 260,345 first doses and 14,071 second doses of vaccine to people throughout the Interior region, for a total of 274,416 administered doses.

“I am hearing happy reports from every corner of IH. In Williams Lake, for example, there are staff who have worked at nearly every immunization clinic, doing anything needed to be done, from supporting their team, to easing client anxiety,” added Brown. “I know there are countless other individuals, including employees, physicians, volunteers and community partners who are going above and beyond – we encourage them to keep up their good work!”

Anyone aged 18 and older is reminded to register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

There are three ways to register for notifications:

Online by visiting the provincial website here. By phone: 1-833-838-2323 In person at a Service BC office listed here.

Alternative to the age-based vaccination program, adults who are age 30 and over may choose to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from a local pharmacy. Current participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly.