Numerous landslides and flooding reported between Quesnel and Williams Lake

Photo: TranBC Landslide at Cottonwood River near Quesnel.

Numerous landslides and washouts are reported on roads in the Central Interior.

The hardest hit area is between Quesnel and Williams Lake.

BC Transportation notes an active landslide that has closed Quesnel-Hixon Road has entered the Cottonwood River.

The slide is located near the Cottonwood bridge, and a geotechnical assessment is in progress.

The road is expected to be closed for a long time, as DriveBC doesn't list any update coming until June.

Meanwhile, flooding has isolated the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation Stone Reserve Road near Alexis Creek, southwest of Williams Lake as Taseko Road is underwater.

A temporary bridge has been brought to the site, and installation is underway, as the road is impassable

There are also other flooding areas along the road, DriveBC notes.

Landslides of varying severity are also reported in a cluster south of Quesnel.

They include Durrell Road and Kersley-Dale Landing Road, just off Highway 97, and Soda-Creek Macalister Road, 10 kilometres from the Highway 97 junction. All three roads are closed.

Another slide has Williams Lake Cut Off Road reduced to a single lane at Hawks Creek Bridge near Quesnel.

Washouts are reported on West Fraser Road at Narcosli Creek, south of Quesnel, and Quesnel Hydraulic Road at kilometre 20, where ongoing land instability is reported.

Both roads are closed.