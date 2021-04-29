B.C. has had 853 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

While Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 874 new cases of the COVID-19 virus during the press conference earlier Thursday afternoon, the latest press release from the government says there are actually 853 new cases today. And the latest data shows 43 new cases in the Interior, rather than the 60 she announced earlier.

These new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 128,742, and there remains 7,996 active cases. Active cases dropped by 13 since Wednesday.

There remains 503 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 178 of whom are in ICU, and one more person has died in the Interior, bringing the total deaths in B.C. to 1,577.

There are 621 active cases of the virus in the Interior, down by 38 since Tuesday. Of these, 34 people are hospitalized, 18 of whom are in ICU. To date, 131 Interior residents have died from the virus.

ORIGINAL: 1:25 p.m.

Another 874 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia, including 60 in the Interior, while another Interior resident has died from the virus.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 128,763. But during her press conference Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did not provide the number of current active cases. This number is expected to come later this afternoon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, and there are currently 503 people being treated in hospital – down by 12 since Wednesday. Of these, 178 people are being treated in ICU, up by seven.

One more British Columbian has died from COVID-19, a resident of the Interior. To date, there have been 1,577 total COVID-19 deaths in the province, including 131 in the Interior.

There were 43,966 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,749,375 doses. Of these, 90,296 have been second doses.

People 58 and older can now book their vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout. Dr. Henry said B.C. is expected to begin receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, and more details about the rollout of that vaccine will be announced early next week.

She also noted the province is expected to receive 1 million doses of Pfizer over the next month, which will accelerate B.C.'s age-based rollout through May. She said given the current outlook, all British Columbians 18 and older will be able to get the vaccine by mid-June.