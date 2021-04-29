RCAF pilot reprimanded for flying over Tofino to improve his cell service

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP140 Aurora surveillance plane in 2017. A military pilot has been reprimanded for flying one of the aircraft over Tofino in order to get a cell signal.

A Royal Canadian Air Force pilot who flew a patrol plane over Tofino to improve his cellphone reception has been officially reprimanded by court martial.

Capt. Nathaniel D’Arcy was reprimanded Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The charge, which can result in “dismissal with disgrace from Her Majesty’s service,” was brought after an incident in the spring of 2019.

D’Arcy, as commander of a Comox-based Aurora aircraft on a training exercise, flew the aircraft out of its designated zone into airspace over Tofino in order to get better cell service, so he could check in for a commercial flight the next day.

Maj. Marc-André Ferron, who acted for the prosecution, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the proceeding.

“We have to understand the reprimand is a serious punishment in this context,” he said. “When you look at the scale of punishment, the reprimand is higher than any fine. This is not a minor punishment.”

Ferron said the reprimand sends a message both to the member and to the public.

It can trigger an automatic review of any honours D’Arcy may have been given, and may result in forfeiture of the Canadian Forces’ Decoration.