Public help Surrey RCMP chase down suspect after foot pursuit

Photo: Contributed

A Surrey man could not outrun the long arm of the law – or members of the public.

Surrey RCMP arrested Cory Ulmer Brown for breaching conditions thanks to a call from the public, and help from bystanders during a foot pursuit in Whalley.

On April 27, at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to a call reporting a vehicle alleged to have the rear plate covered.

Police spoke to a man and woman associated to the vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store. During the interaction with police, the man suddenly ran.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident intervened, stopping the man, which allowed the officer to catch up and make a detention.

Further investigation determined the man was breaching court-ordered conditions, including allegedly breaching a condition not to attend the convenience store where he was located.

Brown, 25, of Surrey has been charged with two counts of breach of probation and was remanded in custody.

“This police file has a lot of great layers to it,” says Const. Sarbjit Sangha. “Everything from the initial reporting of a suspicious vehicle, to the assistance of the bystanders. We appreciate the help and support of the community.”