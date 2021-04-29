Long lines, longer waits at Metro Vancouver drop-in vaccine clinics

Photo: Twitter/@kathleen__yang

Scores of Metro Vancouverites are expressing frustration with the B.C. government's roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine after people waited in long lines this week.

On Tuesday, Fraser Health announced that people 40 years of age and older who live in COVID-19 high-transmission neighbourhoods could visit drop-in clinics with no appointment. Additionally, the health authority said people 30 years of age and older who live in the 10 high-transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region could also receive the vaccine.

But people in the Fraser Health Authority said they waited in long lines to receive the vaccine, while others said they weren't made aware of the clinics in the first place.

Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters in a press briefing that roughly 1.9 million British Columbians are registered for their COVID-19 vaccines and that everyone will be able to book an appointment soon. However, he acknowledged that there is a limited supply of AstraZeneca at this time.

In regard to the Fraser Health drop-in clinics, the health minister stated that he was "happy to report that 4,100 people were vaccinated," but that "we could have done better in terms of communication. We acknowledge that."

For now, there won't be many more AstraZeneca drop-in clinics until supplies of the vaccine are replenished, added the health minister.

Dix also stated that people in "three of the four clinics" were identified by their postal code. However, some people in the Coquitlam drop-in clinic may have lived outside of that high-transmission community. "Overall, I just want to remind everyone how precise and excellent this program is."

Some residents report wait times of up to four hours at the drop-in clinics.