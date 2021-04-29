158 people died from illicit drugs in B.C. last month

Photo: Dan Toulgoet

More than five British Columbians continue to die every day from illicit drugs, as the death rate from the province's worst public health crisis continues to climb.

The BC Coroners Service released its latest illicit drug death data Thursday morning, showing 158 people in B.C. died from illicit drugs in March.

In the first three months of 2021, 498 people have died, for a rate of 166 deaths per 100,000 people. This is the highest illicit drug death rate the province has ever seen.

Locally, 10 more people in the Okanagan died last month, for a total of 31 this year. In Kelowna, four more people died in March, for a total of 12 this year.

And while data was not provided for Penticton in the last report, the latest report shows eight people have died in the city from drug toxicity in the first three months of this year. Data for Vernon was not provided.

Seven people in Kamloops died last month, for a total of 12 this year as well.

There have been 77 illicit drug deaths across the entire Interior this year, for a rate of 36.6 deaths per 100,000 people, just slightly under the provincial average. Drug death rates are highest in Northern Health (56.7 per 100,000) and Vancouver Coastal Health (44.7 per 100,000).

Across B.C., 82.9 per cent of all illicit drug deaths occurred inside a home, while 13.3 per cent occurred outside. No deaths have occurred at a supervised consumption of drug overdose prevention site.

While fentanyl continued to play a large role in illicit drug deaths, contributing to 84 per cent of deaths, the BC Coroners report they are seeing more cases of “extreme fentanyl concentrations” since the start of the pandemic last spring.

Carfentanil, an even more potent opioid than fentanyl, has also been detected more frequently in 2021, appearing in 48 death cases in the first three months of this year, compared to 65 in all of 2020.

Those between the ages of 30-59 continue to make up the largest proportion of people who are dying in B.C. from illicit drugs, at 69 per cent. But in the first three months of 2021, four people under the age of 19 have also died from drugs.

In response to the province's drug crisis, the B.C. government is seeking an exemption from the federal government to decriminalize the possession of personal amounts of drugs. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been pushing for decriminalization for years.