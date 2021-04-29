Port Coquitlam bar owner claims police lied in doling out over $3,000 in COVID violation tickets

Photo: RCMP

The owner of a Port Coquitlam bar recently subject to over $3,000 in fines for COVID-19 violations says police lied about the circumstances surrounding the incident, and he will be challenging the fines in court.

Leonard Hutchinson, who runs The Bennett Craft and Kitchen, was fined $2,300 last week after RCMP responded to reports of a party inside the establishment.

A spokesperson for Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to multiple calls on the evening of April 16 suggesting 30 to 40 people were inside the bar and restaurant. When they arrived, Const. Deanna Law said they found 16 people celebrating a birthday party in contravention of the current provincial current ban on indoor dining.

In addition to the $2,300 fine issued to the owner for organizing an indoor gathering in contravention of orders under the Emergency Program Act, the establishment’s 54-year-old bartender was fined $805 for both attending an indoor event and acting “abusive and belligerent” toward police officers when they arrived.

But on Wednesday, Hutchinson challenged the police’s narrative. Hutchinson says the alleged birthday party never took place, and the balloons decorating the bar were left over as a gesture to his bartender’s birthday the day before.

“On the 16th his family came for dinner during our regular hours in the patio. When we closed to the public at 10 PM, five of his family members stayed behind,” wrote Hutchinson in an email.

At 9:45 p.m., the owner said an audio technician and producer came to fix the establishment’s DJ equipment and at 10:30 p.m., his girlfriend called to come pick him up with her three friends.

Everyone, said Hutchinson, was socially distanced and only removed their masks when seated at a table.

At 11 p.m., Hutchinson was informed that someone saw “5-0” outside the premises and that there were people with flashlights outside. When he went downstairs to see what was happening, he said several police officers were at the door.

“I said ‘We are closed! There is no party going on here.’ She (the female officer) made a move to enter. I said, ‘You cannot trespass!’” he wrote in an email.

That’s when another officer said they had a right to enter, brushed the owner aside and entered the premises, according to Hutchinson.

Hutchinson went on to describe a profanity-laden exchange, with police officers interpreting the balloons and the two people working in the DJ booth as signs of an ongoing birthday party.

The exchange ended in three violation tickets totalling $3,105.

Hutchinson, a retired school principal who took over The Bennett Craft and Kitchen in March 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic took off in B.C., said he has carefully followed restrictions.

“I am particular with obeying health orders,” he wrote in an email. “I personally disinfect my establishment every day and during regular hours operation. One year now and counting and we did not have a single case of COVID here. I was vaccinated three weeks ago.”

Moreover, he said, as someone who has fought against throat cancer in recent years, he supports the public health restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 and has personally been tested four times for the virus because his post-cancer symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19.