Suspicious death in Prince George under investigation

Photo: RCMP

A suspicious death in a Prince George neighbourhood early Saturday has prompted a police investigation.

About 4:45 a.m., RCMP were called to a residence on PG Pulpmill Road after receiving a report of a disturbance, and officers found one person dead at the scene.

“There is one deceased at this time and the investigation is still ongoing,” said Const. Jennifer Cooper. “...No information was given as to the nature of that disturbance. We’re just not releasing any details yet.”

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services were deployed to the investigation.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at risk,” said Cooper.

RCMP would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who has information that would help in their investigation. Contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

If police determine this is a homicide it would be third for Prince George this year.