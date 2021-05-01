Revelstoke restaurants enjoy lots of local support

Photo: Contributed

When indoor dining was shut down once again, the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Revelstoke knew they had to do something.

Restaurants throughout the province were ordered to stop all indoor dining by the provincial government on March 29.

To assist local restaurants, the chamber and tourism group quickly launched the #TakeOutRevy campaign.

Participating in the campaign was simple: participants posted a photo on Instagram of their bubble enjoying take out at a favourite scenic spot, tagged the restaurant and @revelstoke, and used the hashtag #TakeOutRevy.

All participants to a maximum of 250 were given a $25 voucher to participating restaurants.

“Our restaurants were disproportionately affected by the March 30 round of restrictions, and we wanted to do what we could to make a real impact,” said Meghan Tabor, Tourism Revelstoke

“The effect of the campaign was threefold: locals were encouraged to support local restaurants, participants generated great content to be used by the restaurants as well as Tourism Revelstoke and the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce, and participants in the campaign would then visit another restaurant with the $25 voucher. This campaign successfully triggered a flurry of support to our restaurant sector. It also supported a second round of transactions through the distribution of $6,250 in vouchers that were funded by Tourism Revelstoke. Preliminary feedback from our participating restaurants also indicates that the vouchers were often applied to orders that were much larger than the value of the voucher.”

Stacey Brensrud, chamber executive director, said people are encouraged to continue supporting local restaurants during the restrictions.

“#TakeOutRevy was a great made-in-Revelstoke community exercise to show support to an entire subsector,” said Brensrud.

“Many participants were creative with their photos, producing some great shots and content to promote outdoor dining. The campaign proved to be very popular and we reached our maximum on April 25th. Vouchers need to be redeemed by April 30, 2021. We will continue to share content produced using the hashtag #TakeOutRevy.”

To see some of the content produced by this campaign, click here.