B.C. had 841 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There have been 841 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 74 in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 127,889, and there are now 8,009 active cases in the province. Active cases continue their downward trajectory, decreasing by 80 since Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase though, with 515 across the province – up by 15 since Tuesday. Of these, 171 people are being treated in ICU, up by seven.

Five more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,576.

An additional 11,657 British Columbians are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

There were 34,281 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,705,409 doses. Of these, 89,725 were second doses.

As of Wednesday, people and older can now book the vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout, while those 58 years ofd will be able to book beginning Thursday.