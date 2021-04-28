Six people had died from suspected drug overdoses in Surrey between April 21-27

Photo: Contributed

Surrey RCMP are warning of deadly drugs on city streets.

Between April 21-27, police were called to six separate deaths believed to be caused by drug toxicity.

Sgt. Elenore Sturko said it is currently unknown if the deaths are related to the use of illicit substances from the same source, however, it is suspected the deaths are linked to the use of fentanyl/heroin.

Five of the six victims were found in private residences and it is believed they were using drugs alone.

“Sadly, Surrey RCMP have attended 70 fatal overdoses in our community this year, with 20 of those occurring in April, so far,” said Sturko.

Surrey RCMP is strongly urging community members to take the following precautions if they are using drugs of any kind: