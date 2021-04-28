Notorious Vancouver party host hit with jail, heavy fines

Photo: CTV News

A notorious COVID-19 violater has been handed a stiff sentence for his transgressions.

Mohammad Movassaghi who hosted a party at his downtown Vancouver condo in violation of COVID-19 restrictions now has a criminal record after being sentenced to one day in jail and 18 months' probation on two counts of violating public health orders.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that Movassaghi pleaded guilty earlier this month in B.C. provincial court on counts of violating a public health order and unlawfully purchasing grain alcohol.

In addition to one day behind bars for the first count, he's also been sentenced to 18 months probation and a further $5,000 fine for the second count.

Movassaghi was accused of throwing parties that included liquor sales, point-of-sale machines and exotic dancers back in January. When he was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve there were 78 people in his condo, including a topless woman and a stripper pole.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver