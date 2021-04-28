BC releases data on how many COVID-19 fines issued in last two weeks

Photo: CTV News

The latest provincial data shows over 100 tickets have been handed out to British Columbians breaking COVID-19 rules in recent weeks.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that 148 tickets were handed out between April 10 and April 23.

Of those 148 tickets, most were $230 fines given to individuals who didn't comply with public health orders.

"So many British Columbians are doing their part, but there are too many who just aren’t getting the message," Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in the news release.

During the same two-week period, four more Quarantine Act violation tickets were issued, totalling $13,800. 138 Quarantine Act tickets have been handed out across the province since the pandemic began.

"Every time someone thinks the public health orders don’t apply to them, or that they can bend the rules just this once, it sets us all back. We have orders in place to keep people safe and bring us through to the end of this pandemic," Farnworth said.

After more than a year of battling the pandemic, a total of 1,857 tickets have been handed out since Aug. 21, 2020.

"Now we have new travel restrictions in place, and people need to follow these orders – not just because we will enforce these orders, but because it’s the right thing to do."

As of April 23, 2021, anyone caught travelling outside of their health region is eligible for a $575 fine but there is no data yet available indicating how many of those have been handed out as of yet.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver