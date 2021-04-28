CF-18 fighter jets seen training over Vancouver

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

Many in the Lower Mainland heard the roar of fighter jets above Vancouver as they conducted a training exercise, Tuesday.

Maj. Trevor Reid with the Royal Canadian Airforce says the two CF-18 Hornets were coming from the Comox air base, where the pilots had just completed NORAD readiness training.

When the planes were set to return to their home base in Cold Lake, Alberta, they conducted airborne radio testing about 2 p.m. over Vancouver.

“The aircraft followed all speed and altitude restrictions as provided by local air traffic control. These activities ensure members of the Canadian NORAD region are ready to respond to threats and emergencies at any time,” Reid said.

With a cruising speed of 1,060 km/h, the trip from Vancouver to Cold Lake might have taken the fighters just 30 minutes. Capable of traveling nearly twice the speed of sound, the plane’s engines have been known to produce up to 118 decibels. That’s like hearing a rock concert flying through the air.

Reddit user Forceburn recounted hearing the jets in a thread trying to figure out where the sound had come from.

“I live in East Van, and I've never heard of a plane so loud. Not even when I'm in Richmond. Seriously thought a plane was gonna crash down onto our house,” they said.

For others, it brought up memories of, and a longing for, the Abbotsford Airshow which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.