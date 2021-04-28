Maskless man confronted on Vancouver transit bus

Photo: 4istheanswer/Reddit

Video of a confrontation over mask wearing on a Vancouver bus has made waves online and raised questions about enforcement.

The video starts with a seated masked man shouting at another unmasked man. The unmasked man divides his attention between the man yelling at him and is packing his bags.

“Put on your mask and get off the bus. You are not that privileged here,” the masked man says, interrupting the other man as he starts to speak. “I don’t care where you’re from, just put on your mask and get off. Quit acting like you’re privileged. You’re not that special here. We don’t discriminate,” he said, possibly referring to the unmasked man’s ethnicity.

Someone else on the bus tells the masked man he has made his point, but he tells them to “stay out of it” multiple times. Another voice also asks if there is going to be any attempt to de escalate the situation, which falls of deaf ears.

Just before the video ends, the masked man directs his attention to the bus driver as if to ask him what he is supposed to do about the situation.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded: “The transit system is over 1,800 (square kilometres). Therefore, our enforcement is targeted and Transit Police officers are deployed strategically based on where crime statistics, intelligence reports and information from the public tells us that there are significant ongoing problems.

“The amount of complaints we get about masks far exceeds our resources, so many of them go without a response, which is something that frustrates all of us. However, if you take the time to report the problem, we'll take the route/time of day/etc into consideration when planning our targeted enforcement, so please keep letting us know where the problems are."

Sgt. Clint Hampton with Metro Vancouver Transit Police says it is always better to report people not wearing masks to Transit Police rather than the public taking on the task.

“They are potentially putting themselves at risk by trying to enforce mandatory masks in public,” Hampton said adding “There are legitimate exemptions to the mandatory masks as well so they have to be aware of that."