Vancouver Police appeal for calm in wake of teen's stabbing death

The Vancouver Police Department is concerned about the level of violent rhetoric online following the death of a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed by a 14-year-old.

"We are alarmed by some of the social media chatter that has misidentified some teens as being involved in this incident, and inappropriately singled out others for retribution,” says Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release Tuesday. “Today is the first school day following a district-wide professional development day, and we’re asking everyone to be respectful of each other and mindful about what they post online.”

The stabbing happened Saturday in Almond Park. The 15-year-old died Sunday afternoon. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Extra police are being sent to the area temporarily; more may be sent, according to the release.

“Tensions and emotions are running high, and we’re very worried this could lead to more conflict amongst youth,” adds Addison in the release. “We’re pleading with teens to take a deep breath and to stay calm, and we ask parents to speak to their kids about what they’re posting on social media so we can avoid any other serious incidents.”

Neither are being officially named by police due to their ages. However, a GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family of the victim.