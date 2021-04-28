Suspected impaired driver slams into sheriff's van after fleeing police

Photo: RCMP

A wild ride came to an end when the driver of a pickup rear-ended a sheriff's van on Monday.

Police said the collision occurred on Highway 16 in Prince George, shortly after 9:15 a.m. when RCMP were notified that a suspected impaired driver was heading north on Highway 97 from the Quesnel area.

A traffic services officer drove south to intercept and came across a black Dodge pickup fitting the description and hitting a speed of over 150 km/h. When the driver refused to stop, the officer radioed ahead to alert police within city limits.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the collision. The truck's passenger and occupants of the van, escaped injury.

The file remains under investigation.