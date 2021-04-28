'Killdozer' police call in Dawson Creek just a street sweeper

Photo: Contributed

“A bulldozer is destroying downtown and the driver is walking around with a chainsaw!”

Or something like that.

Dawson Creek RCMP were kept busy over the weekend by a call right out of a Hollywood plot. A bulldozer was reported driving into local businesses downtown, and the driver of the bulldozer was armed with a chainsaw.

Not true, RCMP say about the report.

“We responded to find a street sweeper at work, and the male using a leaf blower.”

Staff Sgt. Damon Werrell says these type of calls can add to the lack of officers on the streets for real crime enforcement.

“We do take every call seriously and understand that a person's perception of what may be occurring may be, often times, not what is actually taking place,” he says.

“A caller's adrenaline, fear, or a brief observation of an event without taking the time to understand the context and background, can often lead to inaccurate understandings of what is going on.”

This includes bulldozers being driven by chainsaw wielders.

“We take the calls as they come in but are always ready to adapt to any situation which we may come in contact with, as we are so trained,” adds Werrell.

“Our job requires objectivity and fact-based analysis, quite often what would appear to be an innocent call can lead to a major investigation as we collect information.”