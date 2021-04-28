Legwork positions BC to capitalize on Ottawa's support for child care

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier John Horgan.

British Columbia is well positioned for its goal of achieving child care for $10 a day, thanks to federal commitments announced last week, a longtime advocate for the program says.

Sharon Gregson, B.C.'s spokeswoman for the $10 a Day Child Care Campaign, said the legwork the province has done testing low-cost daycare models puts it in a better position than most other provinces, even if its own budget falls short of what's needed.

The province should be able to sign agreements to get the new federal dollars flowing quickly to create more sites, including new licensed places in public buildings and develop a provincial wage grid for early childhood educators. It will just depend on the political will, she said.

"We've got our sights set high," said Gregson, who also works with the Coalition for Child Care Advocates of B.C. and is a board member of the national Child Care Now advocacy group.

"With the amount of money, the federal government has put on the table, it's very possible for the province to deliver on that."

Funding for universal child care was a centrepiece of the federal budget, although details of how the funds will be distributed have yet to be released.

The budget outlined $27.2 billion over five years, starting this fiscal year, in new spending that the Liberals want to send to provinces to subsidize daycares. The pledge is contingent on provinces meeting required targets on affordability, quality of care and training of early childhood educators.

While the federal budget is promising, the B.C. budget was disappointing for Gregson and others.

During the fall election campaign, the NDP promised $1.25 billion in new operating funding for child care over the next two years, but the budget announced last week allocated only $233 million over three years.

Of that, $111 million will fund 3,750 new daycare spaces through 75 new prototype sites for care costing $10 a day or less.

Paul Kershaw, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia's school of population and public health, said the NDP has improved child care substantially, but the budget suggests the province does not plan to be as active as it promised in the election.

"It is not enough for the province to simply bank on the big child care announcement made in the federal budget," Kershaw said in a statement.

"Ottawa still requires an active partner to bring about the $10-a-day child care vision."

Finance Minister Selina Robinson said the federal funding will help the province go further.

"Now that the federal government is finally in the game, there's so much more opportunity to continue to deliver and drive child care investments here in British Columbia," she said while speaking to reporters on budget day.