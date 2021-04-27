B.C. offers Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people age 30 and up

Photo: The Canadian Press Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, March 12, 2021. People age 30 and older may now receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia, starting with hotspots for transmission. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People age 30 and older may now receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia, starting with hot spots for transmission.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say in a statement on Tuesday the vaccine will be made available across the province as B.C. receives enough doses to add more pharmacy appointments.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week that the vaccine may be offered to people 30 and up who don't want to wait for an approved mRNA vaccine, and if certain other conditions are met.

Those conditions include a benefit-risk analysis, informed consent, and that there would be a substantial delay to receive an mRNA vaccine.

The province's age-based immunization program is now open to people age 59 and up, while a concurrent program aimed at workers is underway.